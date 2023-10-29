Stormers power on, Lions fall short and Sharks hammered in URC

Former URC champs and last season’s runners-up the Stormers will be thrilled to have gotten their season off to a top start.

Stormers centre Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reaches over to score a try in their URC match against Scarlets at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images(URC) with another big performance as they thrashed Scarlets 52-7 in their clash in Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon to make it a perfect 10 points from their opening two games.

The Lions however slipped to a second tight defeat of the season with them edged 17-16 by Edinburgh in Scotland, while the Sharks were again comprehensively outplayed, this time 34-13 by Leinster in Dublin.For former URC champs and last season’s runners-up the Stormers they will be thrilled to have gotten their season off to a top start, especially with them now joining the other three South African sides on the road from the coming weekend. headtopics.com

In the match the hosts did all the hard work in the first half as tries from Marcel Theunissen (2), Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies and Ben Loader, along with three conversions from the boots of Blommetjies (2) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, against one converted try to Scarlets, gave them a 31-7 lead.In the second half further tries to De Wet, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Courtnall Skosan, all converted by Feinberg-Mngomezulu, powered them to their massive win.

It could have been a completely different start to the season for the Lions if they had just taken their chances, but they will have to brush themselves off for the rest of their tour.’

