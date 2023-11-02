Stormers newbie set to start at 13

Speaking in a Stormers conference from Glasgow this week, the Loader expressed his excitement as well as experience so far with the Cape franchise. “The guys are very unpredictable and can wave a magic wand anywhere on the pitch. You could see it with some of the tries we scored and opportunities we created on Saturday,” he told reporters.

“For me, it’s very exciting. I just follow the guys around the field, wait for them to do something special and hopefully I’ll be there to finish.” Assistant coach Norman Laker praised Loader’s adaptability, adding: “Ben did great when we had to move him from the wing to the centre. We roped him in there a bit in the pre-season, just in case something happened. And then it happened.”The Englishman is expected to start alongside Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the midfield for the Stormers’ four-match European tour opener.

“Sacha is a young guy, who has already been on a Springbok tour, so it’s good for them to have to fill Ruhan and Dan’s shoes,” Laker said. Loader, who joined the team in the off-season on a long-term deal, brings a wealth of experience, having played 97 games for London Irish at the age of 24.

The DHL Stormers are looking to maintain their winning streak after impressive victories in the early stages of the URC season, including Loader's standout performance in a 52-7 win against the Scarlets.

