Stormers get backline boost for URC tour

With two bonus-point wins in South Africa under their belts against the Lions away and Scarlets at home to top the overall standings after two rounds, the squad now faces a drastic change of conditions in the coming weeks.
The squad does not include Ruhan Nel, who went off with concussion in Stellenbosch and will be assessed this week. However, there is a return to the squad for flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis, who has missed the opening two rounds of the campaign through injury.
The tour starts with a short turnaround as they take on Glasgow Warriors at Scoutstoun on Friday night and John Dobson said that the Stormers will need to concentrate their preparations. “While we are happy to have 10 log points from these first two games, this will be an altogether different challenge in vastly contrasting conditions. headtopics.com
“We are playing on an artificial pitch against an impressive Glasgow side, so we will have to make the most of all the training time we have after the travel. “We have seen some encouraging signs this season already, but there are definitely some areas we must improve on if we are going to get the results we want from this tour.
“It is a great chance for us to pull together as a squad over the next month and embrace the challenges that are coming our way,” he said.Ben-Jason Dixon, Joseph Dweba, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Neethling Fouche, Lizo Gqoboka, Brok Harris, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Keke Morabe, Scarra Ntubeni, Gary Porter, Evan Roos, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Nama Xaba. headtopics.com