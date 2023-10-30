Stormers get backline boost for URC tour

With two bonus-point wins in South Africa under their belts against the Lions away and Scarlets at home to top the overall standings after two rounds, the squad now faces a drastic change of conditions in the coming weeks.

The squad does not include Ruhan Nel, who went off with concussion in Stellenbosch and will be assessed this week. However, there is a return to the squad for flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis, who has missed the opening two rounds of the campaign through injury.

The tour starts with a short turnaround as they take on Glasgow Warriors at Scoutstoun on Friday night and John Dobson said that the Stormers will need to concentrate their preparations. “While we are happy to have 10 log points from these first two games, this will be an altogether different challenge in vastly contrasting conditions. headtopics.com

“We are playing on an artificial pitch against an impressive Glasgow side, so we will have to make the most of all the training time we have after the travel. “We have seen some encouraging signs this season already, but there are definitely some areas we must improve on if we are going to get the results we want from this tour.

“It is a great chance for us to pull together as a squad over the next month and embrace the challenges that are coming our way,” he said.Ben-Jason Dixon, Joseph Dweba, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Neethling Fouche, Lizo Gqoboka, Brok Harris, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Keke Morabe, Scarra Ntubeni, Gary Porter, Evan Roos, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Nama Xaba. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARugbymag »

6 Stellenbosch spots to visit after the DHL Stormers gameBefore the Springboks take to the field against the All Blacks later this evening, the eyes of the Western Province faithful are sure to be focused on the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch when the DHL Stormers go all out against the Scarlet in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC). Read more ⮕

A big win at home as DHL Stormers dominate Scarlets in StelliesThe DHL Stormers certainly put on a showcase of attacking rugby against the Scarlets at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch to cruise to a second successive bonus-point win – an idyllic appetiser for the colossal clash the world is anticipating to see at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final this evening. Read more ⮕

URC LIVE SCORES: Stormers vs ScarletsFollow the action live as the Stormers play host to the Scarlets in Stellenbosch at the Markotter Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Stormers power on, Lions fall short and Sharks hammered in URCThe Stormers backed up their strong start to the URC with another big performance as they thrashed Scarlets 52-7 in Stellenbosch. Read more ⮕

State of the URC: Sizzling Stormers fly SA flagThe DHL Stormers were the only South African team to come away with a victory in the second round of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this weekend. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Stormers vs ScarletsFollow the live action as the DHL Stormers host the Scarlets in Stellenbosch. Vodacom URC STOvSCA Read more ⮕