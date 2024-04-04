Stormers acknowledge Leyds threat ahead of Champions Cup clash

Damian Willemse and Norman Laker have acknowledged the threat of one of their own, Dillyn Leyds, when the DHL Stormers and La Rochelle clash on Saturday. Ronan O’Gara’s men are set to put the Stormers through the pressures of a Test match in a crunch Champions Cup playoff at Cape Town Stadium. A supremely skilful outside back, Leyds – alongside Raymond Rhule – has been a mainstay for the French outfit in the Top 14 and was integral to the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Champions Cup-winning campaigns.

After making his debut for Western Province in 2013, the 31-year-old enjoyed a brief stint in Australia with the Western Force in 2014 before returning to the Republic and making his first appearance for the Stormers a year later. Leyds scored 21 tries in 65 appearances with the Stormers, and speaking to the media this week, playmaker Willemse and assistant coach Laker recognised that the Springbok flyer has the inside scoop on his former teammates

