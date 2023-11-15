Stolen Radioactive Canister Recovered At North End Scrapyard

A dangerous canister reported stolen earlier this week was found at a scrapyard in North End on Tuesday morning. The Webb Ellis Cup has been confirmed as safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and robbed on Monday evening. The latest employment data from Stats SA shows that South Africa has slowly managed to crawl out of the hole left by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the total number of employed persons in the country now higher than just before the crisis hit.

Depicting one of the most consequential figures in all of European history as a sourpuss clown who crazily rattles off nonsense is a brow-raising choice by Scott, screenwriter David Scarpa and the always peculiar Phoenix

South Africa Headlines Read more: 2OCEANSVİBE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.