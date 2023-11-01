Stokvels warned to be vigilant as time to cash in draws close ahead of festive season

As a result of criminals targeting unassuming individuals, the SAPS has warned the public against carrying large sums of cash for the purposes of sharing but to rather consider other means of handling these monies.Though one may desire to have a feeling of excitement when physically carrying large sums of cash in their hands, this trend often puts them in a vulnerable position of being targeted by criminals.

“Having cash transferred electronically into one's bank account may help prevent incidents of similar robberies that were reported in the past years in relation to stokvels,” he added.Mdhluli said in one such incident, at Masoyi, in Mpumalanga, a nurse was shot and killed by a suspect who attacked her when women belonging to a stokvel group gathered at a certain house to share money among themselves.

According to Mdhluli, there are several more behaviours by these club members that might endanger them, including making withdrawals to buy necessities. He advised that getting a quote from the stores and paying using electronic transfers rather than cash was the best course of action.Some of these robberies could be well orchestrated by greedy people who may join the stokvels, intending to connive with criminals to rob their fellow members.

The SAPS urged community members to be vigilant and refrain from sharing information with anyone who may work against them, compromising their safety and that of their properties. If need be, people should think twice before blowing a horn on their acquired personal belongings.Immediately notify your bank if your card is lost or stolen.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives.

