Stocks rally as Fed’s historic rate hikes near end: Markets wrap

Following a 20-basis-point slump in Treasury 10-year yields on Wednesday, bonds in the region rallied. New Zealand yields led the decline with a 25-basis-point drop, while even Japanese sovereign bond yields fell despite weak demand at the country’s first bond sale since the central bank loosened its grip on its yield curve control policy on Tuesday.

Lower Treasury yields weighed on the greenback, which weakened against major currencies, and helped buttress the yen. The Japanese currency strengthened early Thursday extending gains from Wednesday. Powell repeatedly said the committee was moving “carefully,” a wording that often has signaled a low likelihood of any immediate change in policy. He also said risks to the outlook have become more two-sided as the tightening campaign nears its end.

Some observers cautioned against reading too much into Powell’s words. “I don’t think it’s the turning point just yet,” said Matthew Haupt, fund manager at Wilson Asset Management. “Fed is trying to hold curves where they are, so conditions don’t turn too easy too quick.” ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Elsewhere, the Bank of England is expected to hold rates for a second consecutive meeting Thursday, as inflation concerns ease.

Other economic releases Thursday include a monetary policy decision in Malaysia and PMI data for Singapore. Investors will also be keeping an eye on earnings releases from Tata Motors Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd. Other companies due to release results include Eli Lilly & Co and Novo Nordisk, while Apple Inc will deliver its latest earnings later on Thursday in the US.

