Stocks rally and dollar drop on hopes Fed rates have peaked

However, while he left the door open to more increases down the line, he said that"tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation".

"Some might take this as a sign that the bond market will continue to help them with this tightening cycle, which could support the argument that a peak in rates is in place," said OANDA's EdwardThe pause comes after the Fed began hiking rates early last year to combat surging inflation in the wake of theSince peaking at more than seven percent in June 2022, inflation as measured by the Fed's favoured yardstick has slowed by more than half -- although it remains stuck firmly...

All three main indexes rallied in New York, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up more than one percent as below-forecast jobs growth and manufacturing activity were cheered as a sign that theHong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington were all sharply higher.

The drop in rate hike expectations -- some put the chances of a December lift at about 20 percent, from 30 percent previously -- saw the dollar fall against its peers.

