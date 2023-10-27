Stick: Boks playing for South Africa!

Mzwandile Stick says Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks in Paris is “almost bigger than a World Cup final” for the Springboks, who are inspired by the messages of support from South Africa.
Stick was speaking on the eve of Saturday’s World Cup finale, where the two teams will renew a rivalry unparalleled in the world of rugby union. The last time the Boks faced off against New Zealand in a World Cup final was in 1995, when Nelson Mandela rallied behind the home team once seen as a symbol of apartheid.
That victory became a unifying, jubilant moment in a country still torn by deep societal divides and struggling with high poverty and unemployment. Once again, the Springboks are being driven by the power of becoming a unifying force for South Africa, as they prepare to take on their biggest rivals. headtopics.com
“Just to be able to play a World Cup final is a very special one,” Stick said. “You ask about our background… to be honest this is what we live for, it’s about the people who are dreaming of being in our position in the communities back in South Africa. We just want to do everything in our power to make sure we are reuniting those people.
“For a guy like Siya , coming from where he did… wow, no doubt in 20 years, there will be a lot of Siya Kolisis, boys who have got here irrespective of background. It is like a fairytale story when you talk about Siya, but it surely does change people’s lives, whatever their background, if you have your head in the right place, if you have a goal and keep chasing it. headtopics.com
“The All Blacks have won the World Cup three times, we have won it three times, so this game is almost bigger than just a World Cup final,” Stick said.