Stellenbosch FC Coach Praises Players for Unbeaten Run

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker praised his players for extending their unbeaten run to 19 matches with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs. The win secured second spot on the DStv Premiership for the Western Cape outfit.

Barker commended the team's effort and dedication.

