STAY SAFE:Tips for thunderstorms,snow and gusty winds

(SAWS) issues crucial alerts for Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, and the Free State.Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela warns of disruptive snow in Eastern Cape and damaging winds in Northern Cape and Western Cape. Storm intensifying in North West and affecting various provinces.1. Stay informed by monitoring weather forecasts for updates and warnings, and keep a battery-powered radio on hand.3.

6. If caught outside, crouch low, avoiding tall objects like trees, and never stand in water, as it can conduct electricity. 7. Wait at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap before leaving your shelter, as more storms may follow.“Lighter snowfalls can be expected over higher peaks of adjoining provinces such as the Eastern Cape and the extreme eastern Free State.”

According to the SAWS, disruptive snowfall over the Drakensberg mountains and Van Reenens Pass on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal is expected on Sunday.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Fact of the Day: Did you know what the plastic tips of shoelaces are called?Impress your family and friends with these random - yet fascinating - facts in The South African's 'Did you know?' feature. Read more ⮕

It is time to stay and play in St Francis Bay!It is time to stay and play in St Francis Bay! Read more ⮕

Is South Africa nearing a debt crisis?Africa's Best Read Read more ⮕

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

Miss World South Africa: Dr Claude Mashego to represent SA at Miss WorldMiss World South Africa: Dr Claude Mashego to represent SA at Miss World Read more ⮕

China Pledges to Continue Defending Its Sovereignty Following Incident With US AircraftSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕