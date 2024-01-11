Statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu with Palestinian scarf to be erected in Cape Town

A statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu wearing a Palestinian scarf will be put up in Cape Town from Friday to symbolise his decades-long work championing justice for Palestinians, his foundation said. The late Nobel peace laureate's"life-size statue" will be temporarily on show"until the bombing of Gaza stops", the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said on Thursday.

"He was an outspoken critic of the State of Israel's policies and treatment of Palestine and Palestinians, which he likened to the policies and actions of apartheid South Africa," the foundation said.As South Africa's legal team stood up at the World Court to accuse Israel of genocide, Qaanitah Hunter witnessed how the team presented a cogent case, rooted in fact, and supported by international law. Israel has a history of ignoring inconvenient international forums and tribunals, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ). It chose to oppose South Africa's demand for action on Gaza, it said, because the libel from South Africa was simply too much to ignor





