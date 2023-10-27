Stats Reveal Worst Chiefs Coach In PSL Era

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 21:Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs and Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki,????Óº·Q®ÚÚ0hkl¨DÃ-

The worst permanent Kaizer Chiefs coach in the PSL era, statistically, has been revealed after the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki, who has also been ranked. Amakhosi parted ways with Ntseki on Monday after he lost four of his last five matches for the club in all competitions following a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu in the first round of the Carling Knockout two days prior.The former Bafana Bafana coach had one of the shortest stints as a Chiefs coach, as he spent only four months in the hot seat after he was appointed at the beginning of the season following a technical team reshuffle.

Ntseki left the club with the third lowest win rate of any Amakhosi coach in the PSL era, at 33% (league games only), after he won only three out of nine league matches, according to OptaJabu. The coaches with the second lowest win rate at the Soweto giants are Kosta Papic and Giovanni Solinas, who are both tied on 29%. headtopics.com

Papic spent only three months at the Glamour Boys from March 2007 after he replaced Ernst Middendorp but his contract was not renewed in June 2007.

Solinas, on the other hand, who also has a win rate of 29%, also spent four months at the Naturena-based side. The Italian mentor replaced former coach Steve Komphela officially in August 2018 but was relieved of his duties in December of the same year and replaced by Middendorp for his second spell. headtopics.com

