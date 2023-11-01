Starting XIs: TS Galaxy v SuperSport

SuperSport United will look to make it two wins from two matches and reclaim second-spot in the DStv Premiership as they face TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday. A hat-trick from club record goal-scorer Bradley Grobler guided SuperSport to a 3-1 victory Royal AM last Thursday and saw the club redeem themselves following the 4-1 drubbing by Polokwane City in the Carling Knockout last 16 days prior.

Galaxy, though, halted a five-match winless run in the league with a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday and jumped into the top eight. Both the Rockets and Matsatsantsa have played nine times so far in the Premiership, as the former trail the boys from Tshwane by 12 points on the table.

Last season, the Rockets showed Gavin Hunt's men a clean pair of heels and claimed a 2-0 victory in the corresponding fixture.

