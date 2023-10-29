Starting XIs: TS Galaxy v Sekhukhune

NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 20: Sead Ramovic of TS Galaxy FC during the DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United square up in a crunch DStv Premiership clash down at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. It’s back to league action for Sead Ramovic’s men who recently knocked out Mamelodi Sundowns from the Carling Knockout on post-match penalties.

Babina Noko were involved in the aforementioned knockout too and secured a slender victory to overcome Royal AM in Polokwane over the past Saturday. Galaxy have played eight times in the league and only grabbed two wins to sit on nine points as well as 13th spot on the table with their last league triumph against Royal AM. headtopics.com

Babina Noko are just three places above the host on the table and a further two points from the top eight before boasting three wins from their nine matches played.

