Starting XIs: Richards Bay v CT City

Richards Bay will be looking to climb up the DStv Premiership table when they host Cape Town City this afternoon.

The Natal Rich Boyz were involved in the Carling Knockout last weekend as they defeated Moroka Swallows 2-1 to book their spot in the quarte-final. In the league, Kaitano Tembo's charges find themselves in 15th position after failing to win their last three encounters.

Richards Bay will come up against a City side licking their wounds after being knocked out the Carling Knockout by Golden Arrows last weekend. Eric Tinkler's charges have, however, been on in the rise in the league as they secured back-to-back wins over Cape Town Spurs and Kaizer Chiefs before their cup exit. headtopics.com

The Citizens currently seventh on the DStv Premiership standings and could move as high as fourth with victory this afternoon.

