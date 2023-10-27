Starting XIs: Pirates v Polokwane City

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 24: Tapelo Xoki, captain of Orlando Pirates leads his team out during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 24, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images),x¯çE¤2köºì?G4Æ;{[¥?,

Orlando Pirates meet up with Polokwane City in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Friday evening. The Buccaneers dropped two points to remain in 13th place on the table after failing to overcome AmaZulu on Tuesday.

Before facing Usuthu, goals from captain Tapelo Xoki and Kermit Erasmus guided the Buccaneers to victory over Cape Town Spurs in the Carling Knockout. Rise and Shine continued their fantastic run of form last Saturday and crushed SuperSport United 4-1 to advance to the last eight of the Carling Knockout. headtopics.com

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who skippered the Buccaneers as a player from 2006 to 2009 have the Limpopo outfit signing his tune with the team fifth on the table. Pirates and Polokwane have met 14 times overall, which has seen the Soweto giants collect seven wins to City’s one before six encounters ended in draws.

Malawian international Gabadinho Mhango, who now plays for Moroka Swallows netted a hat-trick and steered Pirates to a 4-1 win over Polokwane when the two last met in January 2020.Get the best in Soccer, News and Lifestyle content with SNL24 PLUS headtopics.com

