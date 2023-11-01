Starting XIs: CT Spurs v Pirates

Orlando Pirates will be desperate to end their winless streak when they take on Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership at the DHL Stadium on Wednesday.It was a missed opportunity for the Soweto giants, as the dropped points left them rooted to 13th position and unable to climb up the table.

Spurs, who are at the foot of the standings, have zero points from eight matches and have lost all eight encounters too. The Urban Warriors parted company with promotion-winning coach Shaun Bartlett early this season following a run of poor results and appointed Sean O’Connor.

Having faced off two weeks ago in the last 16 of the Carling knockout, the Urban Warriors will look to avenge the 2-0 loss and finally get off the mark. In the last league clash between the Buccaneers and Spurs, the latter known then as Ajax Cape Town cruised to a 3-0 victory in the 2017/18 season.

