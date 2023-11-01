Starting XI: TS Galaxy v SuperSport

TS Galaxy will be looking to build a good run of form when they host SuperSport United in DStv Premiership action this evening.The Rockets returned to winning ways over the weekend after securing a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on home soil.
The victory over Sekhukhune saw Sead Ramovic's charges end their five-game winless run in the Premiership. Galaxy, who sit in eighth spot, will also have one eye on Saturday's Carling Knockout clash with regards to player availability.
Ramovic's charges will come up against a SuperSport side who also returned to winning ways after defeating Royal AM 3-1 thanks to Bradley Grobler's hat-trick. The Pretoria outfit sit in third spot heading into tonight's clash and could move to within one point of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a win this evening.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
