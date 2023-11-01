Starting XI: TS Galaxy v SuperSport

TS Galaxy will be looking to build a good run of form when they host SuperSport United in DStv Premiership action this evening.The Rockets returned to winning ways over the weekend after securing a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on home soil.

The victory over Sekhukhune saw Sead Ramovic's charges end their five-game winless run in the Premiership. Galaxy, who sit in eighth spot, will also have one eye on Saturday's Carling Knockout clash with regards to player availability.

Ramovic's charges will come up against a SuperSport side who also returned to winning ways after defeating Royal AM 3-1 thanks to Bradley Grobler's hat-trick. The Pretoria outfit sit in third spot heading into tonight's clash and could move to within one point of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a win this evening.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MYBROADBAND: Samsung launches Galaxy S23 FE in South AfricaSamsung has announced South African pricing for the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy S9 Tab FE, and Galaxy S9 Tab FE+.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

NEWS24: How starting a car has evolved: from crank handles to simply climbing aboardHow starting a car has evolved: from crank handles to simply climbing aboard

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: FLOYD ON F1: Sergio Perez is starting to feel the pressureRed Bull driver Sergio Perez is under huge pressure after taking a risk which led to him crashing out of the Mexico F1 Grand Prix.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Samsung unveils new Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FEThe Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has not changed and stays true to the iconic S series design with added features and affordable price

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 review – The largest cover screen yetThe new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 features the largest cover screen of any Galaxy Z Flip to date, along with powerful cameras and an elegant design.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THESANEWS: TS Galaxy caoch backing former Kaizer Chiefs star to succeedFormer Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic scored his first goal for TS Galaxy against Sekhukhune United this past weekend.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »