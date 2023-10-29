Starting XI: Sundowns v Al Ahly

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 24: Players during the African Football League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Petro de Luanda at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 24, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)The Brazilians booked their spot in the semi-final on Tuesday following a goalless draw against Petro de Luanda, having won the first leg 2-0 last weekend.

The draw against Petro did come at a loss, as Sundowns will be without defender Mothobi Mvala who was sent off in the second leg. Rulani Mokwena's charges will come up against a familiar foe as Al Ahly overcome Simba SC on the away-goals rule on Tuesday afternoon.

The two sides have met quite a bit in the last few years, including last season's CAF Champions League group stages. Sundowns secured a 2-2 draw against Al Ahly in Cairo, before registering a 5-2 thrashing at the FNB Stadium as they topped the group. headtopics.com

Al Ahly, who finished second in the group, did have the final laugh, as they went on to lift the Champions League title.

