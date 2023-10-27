Starting XI: Pirates v Polokwane City

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 24: Warm ups during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 24, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will be aiming to get back on the winning trail in the DStv Premiership table when they host Polokwane City on Friday evening.The Buccaneers' slow start in the league continued after they were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants find themselves in lowly 13th spot on the table with eight points, although they have three games in hand.Rise and Shine, meanwhile, are in a good run of form, as they are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions. headtopics.com

City's only game after the FIFA break was a 4-1 drubbing of SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout last Sunday. Lehlohonolo Seema's charges held Sekhukhune United to a goalless draw in their last league game, as they maintained their fifth spot on the log with 14 points.

The sides last met in the 2019/20 season, where the Buccaneers completed a league double over City, scoring seven goals in the two games, as they edged the first round clash 3-2 at home and hammered Polokwane 4-1 in the reverse.35. Buthelezi, 27. Xoki, 49. Ndah, 2. Monyane, 7. Hotto, 30. Baloni, 4. Timm, 28. Maswanganyi, 3. Lorch, 25. Kimvuidi, 17. Makgopa

