Starting XI: CT Spurs v Pirates

Orlando Pirates will be chasing their first victory in four matches in the DStv Premiership when they travel to Cape Town Spurs this evening.The Buccaneers could not improve their league form the last time out, as their 1-1 draw against Polokwane City a week ago extended their winless run to three matches.

The Buccaneers are lying in an unfamiliar 13th place on the log with nine points, although they have at least two games in hand. As for Spurs, they have lost all their matches to date since their promotion back to the top flight, the last of which was a 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United.

The Urban Warriors are rooted at the bottom of the table with zero points and will be chasing their first points on the board.The sides met recently in the Carling Knockout, where the Soweto giants beat the Cape Town side 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Tapelo Xoki and Kermit Erasmus at Orlando Stadium.

The last time the sides met in the league was in the 2017/18 season, where Pirates won the first round clash 1-0 but the Urban Warriors turned the tables and thrashed them 3-0 at this evening's venue.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Starting XIs: CT Spurs v PiratesStarting XIs: CT Spurs v Pirates

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates name Spurs’ player to watchDStv Premiership big boys Orlando Pirates face Cape Town Spurs in the Mother City. This attacker is expected to cause problems.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Final TV details for CT Spurs vs Orlando PiratesDStv Premiership giants Orlando Pirates might be nervous tonight. The Sea Robbers have dropped four points in the last two games.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Can Cape Town Spurs upset struggling Orlando Pirates?Orlando Pirates could be without fullback Paseka Mako, who is recovering from a knock picked up in recent weeks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: PREVIEW: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberOrlando Pirates have another midweek assignment as they journey down to the Mother City for a DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town Spurs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: LIVE: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberFollow the action from the DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates LIVE on Wednesday evening.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »