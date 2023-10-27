Starship ready to launch again — but environmental approval could take over 4 months

The US Fish and Wildlife Service initiated a formal review of the upgrades SpaceX has made to its Starship launch system, one of the final regulatory steps before flights can resume following its

The FWS now has as long as 135 days to create an updated biological opinion about how Starship and its launches impact the local environment, however the agency does not “expect to take the full amount of time,” a representative said in the statement.

The launch system is the multibillion-dollar centerpiece in Musk’s ambitions to carry cargo and people to the moon and — eventually — to Mars.on Oct. 18 that Starship has been ready to fly again for more than a month, but is being held back by the lengthy launch licensing process. headtopics.com

During that flight, Starship successfully took off from its Texas launchpad, but suffered multiple engine failures as it ascended. The vehicle’s engines sent chunks of debris and pulverized concrete across 385 acres of nearby land. The takeoff also sparked a 3.5 acre fire on state park land.

However, SpaceX still needs a launch license from the FAA to fly again, which cannot be issued until the consultation with the FWS is complete.

