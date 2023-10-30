Starlink prices around the world - including Africa

of the cheapest countries for Starlink satellite internet services in the world; the US is most expensive.

This is according to TechCentral research, which shows that the cost of Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit satellite internet service varies markedly from country to country.For example, the monthly service cost for Starlink’s standard plan in Zambia is R666, R1 604 cheaper than the same package in the US. Differences in upload and download speeds as well as latency add some complexity to a direct price comparison.

“Starlink has median download speeds greater than 100Mbit/s in 14 countries, greater than 90Mbit/s in 20 countries and greater than 80Mbit/s in 24 countries — with only three countries failing to reach 70Mbit/s,” said the GSMA, the global mobile telecommunications industry association, in a headtopics.com

This means users from different countries are not getting exactly the same service, which suggests they should not be paying the same price either. A quick glance at TechCentral’s table below shows that countries that are geographically close to each have similar pricing – for example, Malaysia and the Philippines at R872 and R897 each, respectively.However, individual pricing is not as interesting until compared to the average cost of internet in a particular country.

In other regions, however, higher prices are likely to push those with options away, attracting only those in remote areas where there are no other services available.It comes as no surprise that Starlink is more expensive than the average cost of internet in most of the regions where the SpaceX subsidiary operates. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TechCentral »

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕

Africa: What Is the African Football League - Africa's New Elite Club Competition?The inaugural African Football League (AFL) kicked off last week, representing the most ambitious attempt yet by CAF to transform and modernize club football across the continent. Read more ⮕

Edgar Lungu: Ex-Zambia president makes political comebackEdgar Lungu is aiming to capitalise on growing discontent with his successor, Hakainde Hichilema. Read more ⮕

Zambia: Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding On the Development of the Lobito Corridor and the Zambia-Lobito Rail LineAnnouncement - Today the African Development Bank and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) join the United States and the European Union in support of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia to develop the Lobito Corridor and the new Zambia-Lobito rail line by signing a seven-side Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on the margins of the... Read more ⮕

With record ocean temps, is the Great Barrier Reef facing catastrophe?South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕