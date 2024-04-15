StarLink Halts Internet Services in Zimbabwe Due to Licensing Issues

Elon Musk’s StarLink has halted internet services to Zimbabwe until it receives licensing approval from the nation’s telecommunications regulator , a top official said. The Posts and Telecommunications Regulator y Authority of Zimbabwe said it asked StarLink to disconnect all kits that were illegally operating in the southern African nation, according to Gift Machengete, the director-general at the authority.

” Machengete said he spoke with billionaire Musk on Thursday and asked that SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, first submit a formal application to provide services in Zimbabwe. “It was a very cordial meeting and he understood what we are doing,” Machengete said. “I don’t think it will take a very long time once they have submitted.” Trade in StarLink kits boomed in Zimbabwe, especially on the informal market.

Starlink Internet Services Zimbabwe Licensing Approval Telecommunications Regulator

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Moneyweb / 🏆 5. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zimbabwe asks Starlink to cut off servicesStarlink has halted internet services in Zimbabwe until it receives licensing approval, a top official said.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Starlink to Disable Roaming Services in ZimbabweSpaceX's broadband satellite Internet service, Starlink, has warned users in Zimbabwe that their roaming services will be disabled upon request from the country's communications regulator. Zimbabwe does not officially support Starlink, but many people in the country are using its regional or global roaming service.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Hundreds of Marriages in Zimbabwe 'Null' As Certificates Issued After September 2022 Cite Invalid...The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has warned couples, who entered into holy matrimony through civil marriages, to urgently regularise their incorrectly captioned certificates as they cite an invalid law.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: University of Zimbabwe Lecturers' U.S.$2 Per Hour Pay ShockerUniversity of Zimbabwe (UZ) part-time lecturers are getting a measly US$2.50 stipend for every hour spent teaching at the country's premier tertiary institution.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Top Prosecutor Appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission BossPresident Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed prosecutor Michael Reza chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) with immediate effect.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Malaria Cases Surge in Zimbabwe With Five Fatalities in a Single WeekThe Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) has reported a total of 1,588 confirmed cases and five fatalities of malaria within a single week.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »