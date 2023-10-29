Starbucks takes Sea Point

Minor Hotels celebrates International Chef’s Day with South African Chefs making…Starbucks South Africa is delighted to announce the opening of a new double-story store in the picturesque neighbourhood of Sea Point, Cape Town.

Situated along the stunning Atlantic coastline, Sea Point is a community like no other — a blend of scenic beauty, diverse population, enjoying an array of lifestyle choices. Whether you’re into promenade runs, a yoga workout, an inspiring art exhibition, or enjoying a morning meet-up in a beautiful part of the world, Starbucks Sea Point has something for everyone of every age from every background.

“With approximately 700 employees across the country, we’re excited about the growth we’re experiencing,” says Leah MD of Starbucks South Africa. “Sea Point represents more than just another location; it’s an opportunity to reconnect with the roots of what Starbucks has always been — a corner coffee shop. We’re looking forward to adding a little Starbucks magic to this community’s rich tapestry.” headtopics.com

Being part of the Sea Point community is a commitment to not only serve great ethically sourced coffee but also to be good neighbours, contributing positively to the local culture and environment. Starbucks Sea Point boast a range of exclusive offerings from our morning flat white & butter croissant spoil for R55, a spacious upstairs lounge and meeting space including a private boardroom that can be reserved and an exclusive selection of Starbuck Reserve coffee. “Starbucks Reserve is a selection of the rarest, most extraordinary coffees Starbucks has to offer, unavailable anywhere else in Cape Town.” adds Leah.

The everyday ritual of coffee is a powerful way to connect – with yourself and others. Meet us at Starbucks Sea Point for that perfect cup.Starbucks coffee is 99% ethically sourced and accredited by Conservation International under the C.A.F.E. Practices programme. Starbucks is committed to ethically sourcing coffee worldwide and including exceptional coffee from nine African countries – Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, Zambia, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATodayNews »

Year-End Celebrations at SteenbergSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Police condemns mob justice whereby seven alleged suspects were killedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Kidnapping task team rescues hostage and arrest four men in TousriverSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Missing teen sought by Pinetown FCS UnitSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Police seek missing teenager: GqeberhaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Avian Flu Woes in South Africa Highlight Benefits of Choosing Plant-Based Products Over EggsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕