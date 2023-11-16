Standard Chartered Bank Admits to Manipulating USD/ZAR Exchange Rate

London-based Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) reached a settlement with the Competition Commission on Wednesday, admitting to manipulating the USD/ZAR exchange rate in a case that dates back as far as 2007. SCB has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R42.

7 million for its role in the so-called “rand rigging case” for a variety of offences: fixing bids, offers, bid-offer spreads, the spot exchange rate, and the exchange rate at the FIX (Financial Information eXchange, an information and price sharing system between investment banks and broker-dealers). SCB is one of 28 local and foreign banks accused by the commission of rigging the USD/ZAR exchange rate between 2007 and 2013. The banks are accused of a “single overarching conspiracy” to fix the rand exchange rate through various communication channels, such as Bloomberg and Reuters chat rooms, and allocating markets among traders. The commission says these actions constitute price fixing and market allocation, which violates the Competition Ac

South Africa

