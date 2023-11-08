Standard Bank apologises for labelling EFF documents as fraudulent

A protracted tit-for-tat fight between the EFF and the civil rights organisation AfriForum highlighted what seem to be chinks in Standard Bank’s armour. It left the bank apologising to both parties after a serious error emanating from its Fraud Centre sparked indignant lawyers’ letters and a threatened defamation case. Standard Bank admitted over the weekend that its Fraud Centre erroneously labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.

The bank formally characterised this stunning lapse of judgement as a “misunderstanding” and neglected to point to the Fraud Centre as the spark in the powder keg. Indications are that the “misunderstanding” is self-created. Standard Bank’s business unit for the past eight years generated pay alerts on forms with a letterhead listing directors who had resigned in 2015 in conjunction with an outdated company logo in the top left corner. Standard Bank’s apology acknowledged “that the bank used outdated templates in isolated incidents

