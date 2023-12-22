Staff Members Accuse Acting CEO of Creating Toxic Work Environment

As a group of staff members have voiced dissatisfaction with the new acting CEO, accusing her of creating a toxic work environment marred by bullying and victimisation. This comes after the new SAT board appointed Nombulelo Guliwe as acting CEO in August, following her resignation from her CFO position a year earlier, amid allegations of graft against then-acting CEO Nomasonto Ndlovu. This followed a whistleblower reporting that Ndlovu had allegedly accepted a bribe.

This ultimately led to Ndlovu's withdrawal from the acting CEO position. Disgruntled staff members said Guliwe's appointment to the position of acting CEO was the 'worst decision made by the board,' adding that Guliwe was seemingly out to 'get revenge' on those who led to her leaving the entity. She was a good CFO, but on her return, she seemed to be out for revenge against whoever led her to leave. As junior staff, we don't know what the issues are. Important submissions are not signed for reasons that make no business sense. 'Her insults are very personal, and she pretends to be ethical and caring when she is not.





