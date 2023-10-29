Stadium of the Future: Stade de France

From high-definition giant screens to cutting-edge audio systems and advanced lighting, Stade de France embraces the future of sports event technology. There is much to be explored within the futuristic confines of the Stade de France where the Rugby World Cup, hosting the winning team of South Africa was held.

This iconic stadium boasts a plethora of cutting-edge technology creating an unforgettable and immersive experience. Here are a few of the technological features installed in the stadium:One of the key elements that make Stade de France stand out is its state-of-the-art audio system. In a recent upgrade, the stadium installed a 13-zone audio system featuring nearly 300 NEXO GEO S12 loudspeaker cabinets and 30 RS18s, making it the first sports stadium to integrate these powerful sub-bass units.

The GEO S12 design was customized for the Stade de France, resulting in the creation of the S12-ST cabinet, perfectly suited for large-format sporting environments. This modification included a +3dB treble boost to ensure the sound reaches its audience effectively, even when the speakers are positioned 45 meters above. headtopics.com

The integration of NEXO’s GEOSoft program and EASE allows precise control over the loudspeaker output’s directivity, ensuring that sound remains within the stadium’s boundaries and adheres to regulation limits.

It also facilitates centralized system control, enabling operators to send any signal to any zone within the stadium, from the pitch to the car parks, all from a single control room.The Stade de France’s audio system operates on a full EtherSound network, a technology known for its high-speed and low-latency audio networking capabilities. headtopics.com

