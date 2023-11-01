SSU Stars Get Their Christmas Gift Early

The players and staff along with a Gauteng rugby team were given Christmas jumpers, which go on sale at Jonsson's retail outlets, with the profits going to a good cause.Matsatsantsa joined a Jonsson Workwear festive season activation yesterday and helped promote Jonsson's new Christmas jumpers alongside the Lions Rugby team.

The players and coaches got cosy in their Jumper For Joy knitwear with Jonsson's promising that profits from the sale of each jumper will go towards the charitable work done by Reach For A Dream and Jonsson's very own foundation, in collaboration with TV host Dan Nicholl.

Reach For A Dream was voted as South Africa's best NGO for 2022 and their work sees them making dreams come true for children with life-threating diseases, while Jonsson's charitable courses sees them uplift a range of communities in need.The black, red and brown jersey is described as"festive and comfortably lightweight" by Jonsson Workwear with SuperSport stars Ime Okon and Lyle Lakay reacting positively to the garment.

"The combos are communicating though, thanks Jonsson," says Okon, while head coach Gavin Hunt praised the quality of the jersey after trying it on, wearing a huge smile on his face.A big thank you to the Jonsson Workwear family for inviting us to the wonderful"Reach For A Dream" foundation activation earlier today.????Matsatsantsa joined a Jonsson Workwear festive season activation yesterday and helped promote their new Christmas jumpers alongside the Lions Rugby team.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOCCER_LADUMA: Al Ahly Boss 'Threatens' To Axe Three Stars Ahead Of Downs ClashAl Ahly Boss 'Threatens' To Axe Three Stars Ahead Of Downs Clash

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates to face Cape Town Spurs without three starsOrlando Pirates will face Cape Town Spurs in the league on Wednesday night without three of their stars who are nursing injuries.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Astronomer from Cradock to reach for the stars at International Science CouncilAstronomer from Cradock to reach for the stars at International Science Council

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Protea power: Meet the wives and girlfriends of the cricket world cup starsProtea power: Meet the wives and girlfriends of the cricket world cup stars

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Springbok great ‘Beast’ rubs shoulders with SIX sporting starsSpringbok legend Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira is living his best life, rubbing shoulders with fellow sporting greats.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Dangermen: Four Ahly stars who could spoil Downs' AFL hopesDangermen: Four Ahly stars who could spoil Downs' AFL hopes

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »