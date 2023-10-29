Springboks World Cup triumph: SA fans react after final whistle

The win made the Springboks the first team to win the Webb Ellis trophy four times. The Springboks World Cup triumph was made all the more sweeter by winning the final three matches with one-point margins.The YouTube channel said: “Springboks have beaten the All Blacks in the finale of the Rugby World Cup. We jump into the heat of it to see what South African fans have to say about the game and join in with some of the celebrations.

Patrick Farrell said: “Às an Irish rugby fan my heart was always with South Africa during that game, congratulations to your Country, your Fans and your organisation.” Ronald Dojele said: “Respect to the all black , what a game what a moment , as a South African 🇿🇦 I’m proud of defending our title , in the best fashion, we lost our hooker and lost our line-out but manage our defence and turnovers Pieter stef legendary play NZ lost their captain but galvanised and you wouldn’t say they were 14 man Greatest rivalry , respect NZ.”

All the highlights from arguably the most dramatic Rugby World Cup final ever as the Springboks edged the All Blacks in Paris. Photo: SA Rugby website

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

Springboks thank South Africa for history-making Rugby World Cup victorySpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africa for inspiring them to overcome the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

Ecstatic South Africans celebrate Springboks’ Rugby World Cup winSouth Africans celebrated well into Sunday after the Springboks claimed a record fourth title by defeating NZ in the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: President Lauds Springboks' Historic Rugby World Cup VictoryPress Release - On behalf the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa commends the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory over New Zealand which makes South Africa the first country to win this championship four times. Read more ⮕

South Africa Rugby World Cup: The Springboks give hope to a troubled nationAs South Africa faces economic troubles the Rugby World Cup success is a welcome distraction. Read more ⮕

Springboks: FOUR players featuring in their final Rugby World Cup?Four senior Springboks are likely to feature in their final Rugby World Cup. They may as well go out with a bang, don't you agree? Read more ⮕