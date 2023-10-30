Springboks’ World Cup triumph among greatest ever sporting feats?

Their victory is an amazing achievement, showing incredible grit, determination, fight and the belief to never give up.
Has there ever been a better performance at a major world sporting event than the Springboks triumphing in France to become the first ever four-time winners of the Rugby World Cup? It is an amazing achievement, showing incredible grit, determination, fight and the belief to never give up, after the Boks clinched a third consecutive one point win, this time over their fiercest rivals, the All Blacks, to lift back to back Webb Ellis cups.
They immediately set a long term target of winning the 2023 World Cup in France, but stunned many by winning the title in Japan just over a year after taking over the coaching hot seat.
The Boks then had to battle through various difficulties over a ridiculously tough campaign to emerge victorious once again. The Boks took a risk backing utility forward Deon Fourie as the back-up to Bongi Mbonambi, with loose forward Marco van Staden available in an emergency, but luckily was not needed as Mbonambi went off injured early in the final and Fourie deputised well enough.