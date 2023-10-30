Springboks women’s victory solidifies Mzansi as elite rugby country

Libbie Janse van Rensburg, the Springbok Women’s star player, breaks through the Samoan defense to score a try during their WXV 2024-clinching victory. Image: Instagram via @wxvrugbyLibbie Janse van Rensburg, the Springbok Women’s star player, breaks through the Samoan defense to score a try during their WXV 2024-clinching victory. Image: Instagram via @wxvrugby

In a thrilling display of continued rugby prowess, the Springbok Women secured their spot in the prestigious WXV 2024 competition with a dominant 33-7 victory over Samoa in Cape Town. The match was a showcase of South African rugby talent, with Libbie Janse van Rensburg stealing the spotlight as the Player of the Match with a breathtaking hat-trick.Women’s remarkable performance. With precision and panache, she opened the scoring just six minutes into the game. She also slipped past a few Samoan defenders to touch down for the first of her two first-half tries.

Her ability to control the game was further exemplified when she converted her tries, displaying a versatile skill set that left fans in awe. As if that weren’t enough, Janse van Rensburg continued to dazzle with a sublime chip-and-gather manoeuvre in the 24th minute, increasing the lead to 19-0. Her vision and execution were simply extraordinary, cementing her status as a standout player in this match. headtopics.com

The Springbok Women’s dominance extended to their scrum, which was nothing short of monstrous. Their ability to maul and maintain a relentless offensive pressure was a sight to behold. It was clear that they were not just content with securing their place in WXV 2024; they were determined to do it in style, just like their male counterparts.Lusanda Dumke, the hard-working flanker, also left her mark by crashing over for a try just before halftime. This was a testament to the team’s unwavering commitment and dominance upfront.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Springboks RWC Victory: Ramaphosa To Address the Nation, Mzansi Demands Promised Public HolidayPresident Cyril Ramaposa plans on addressing the country after the Springboks historic Rugby World Cup victory. The speech will be televised on SABC. Read more ⮕

TikTok Video of Woman Turning Off TV During Springboks Rugby World Cup Match Has Mzansi LaughingA woman has been trending on TikTok after she switched of the TV while her whole family was watching the Springbok Rugby World Cup match. Mzansi loved it. Read more ⮕

Minister Zizi Kodwa High-Fives Springbok Women’s 33 – 7 Win Against Samoa Ahead of 2023 RWC FinaleThe national women's rugby team, Springbok Women were praised by Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa for defeating Samoa a day before the Springboks face the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

Siya Kolisi: Things to know about the Springbok captainFind out more about inspirational Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi as he prepares to lead his country in the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Happy Birthday to Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe!South Africa gears up for the Rugby World Cup final while star player Cheslin Kolbe celebrates his happy 30th birthday. Read more ⮕

FlySafair prepares for Springbok victory!SA airline FlySafair predicts a Springbok victory in the RWC 2023 final and has reserved space for the Webb Ellis Cup on its aircraft. Read more ⮕