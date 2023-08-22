Springboks Willemse, Libbok, and Fourie named in Stormers' starting line-up

World Cup winning Springboks Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and Deon Fourie have all been named in the Stormers' starting line-up for the URC encounter with Zebre Parma in Stellenbosch on Saturday. Willemse comes in at inside centre in place of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who is battling an ankle injury, while Libbok will form an exciting halfback pairing with fellow Springbok Herschel Jantjies.

Fourie is reunited with Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani in the loose trio while there is also a completely different front row to last week, with captain Neethling Fouche joined by hooker Joseph Dweba and loosehead Kwenzo Blose. Stormers coach John Dobson was happy to welcome the World Cup winners back in Stellenbosch. "It has been a major boost to have the World Cup Boks, plus a few other key players back in the mix again this week. "We were very disappointed with the results on tour and this is a great opportunity for us to get some momentum going in front of our fans in Stellenbosch," he sai





