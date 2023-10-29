Springboks vs New Zealand: This is how relaxed the Bokke were before the final

South Africa’s full-back Damian Willemse (L) shakes hands with South Africa’s scrum-half Faf de Klerk (R) on the podium after South Africa won the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup final saw the Springboks vs New Zealand in Paris on Saturday, 28 October. The heavyweight clash between the two most successful teams in the tournaments ultimately went the way of South Africa with a final score of 12-11.

The Springboks became the first team to win the Webb Ellis trophy four times and captain Siya Kolisi held the trophy aloft for the second time after beating England 32-12 in Japan in 2019.While millions of South Africans expressed their nervousness ahead of the Springboks vs New Zealand, footage of the team’s final training session shows the players laughing and joking between themselves. headtopics.com

