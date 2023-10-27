Springboks vs All Blacks: Memorable Moments and Epic Meetings

The Springboks and All Blacks have met 105 times before with five of those at Rugby World Cup tournaments. Naturally, there have been some sensational contests between these old foes.

The Springboks and the All Blacks have met on five previous occasions at a Rugby World Cup. The Boks won the first two (the final in 1995 and the third-place playoff in 1999) and New Zealand the other three (quarter-final in 2003, semi-final in 2015 and pool match in 2019).SOUTH AFRICA 30-32 NEW ZEALAND – RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP (OCTOBER 2018)SOUTH AFRICA 22-29 NEW ZEALAND – TRI-NATIONS (AUGUST 2010)

The All Blacks managed another dramatic win over a Springboks side that had reigned in a British and Irish Lions series in 2009 and also conquered the world in 2007.Elton Jantjies slotted a penalty after the final hooter had sounded to help the Boks snap a three-match losing streak against their fiercest rivals. Damian de Allende and Makazole Mapimpi were try-scorers that evening.All Blacks registering 62 wins, the Springboks 39, and four draws. headtopics.com

