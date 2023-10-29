Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, joyfully hoisting the Webb Ellis trophy against the backdrop of a jubilant crowd in Paris. Image: Instagram via @boksrugbySiya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, joyfully hoisting the Webb Ellis trophy against the backdrop of a jubilant crowd in Paris. Image: Instagram via @boksrugby

The rugby world is still buzzing with excitement as the Springboks, South Africa’s national rugby team, recently etched their names in history by clinching a record fourth Rugby World Cup title. Siya Kolisi and his fearless band of warriors achieved the unthinkable in the heart of Paris. They defeated their arch-rivals, New Zealand, in an epic showdown that will be remembered for generations to come.delivered a masterclass in rugby, showing grit, determination, and sheer excellence on the field. The Webb Ellis trophy was once again hoisted by Kolisi. South Africa rejoiced. But the celebration has only just begun.

The Springboks have confirmed the dates for their triumphant return to the Rainbow Nation. With this fans are eagerly counting down the days. On Tuesday morning, at 10:55 AM, the heroes of the hour will touch down at OR Tambo International Airport. It will be a moment etched in the hearts of fans forever.commends the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory over New Zealand which makes South Africa the first country to win this championship four times. headtopics.com

The victory tour promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions. It will cover key cities such as Pretoria, Johannesburg, Soweto, Cape Town, and Durban. These cities were selected not just for their population size but for the special place they hold in the hearts of rugby fans across the nation.

Pretoria, with its rich rugby heritage, will kick off the tour, followed by Johannesburg and Soweto, where fans from all walks of life will come together to celebrate their champions. The tour will then make its way to the picturesque shores of Cape Town before hitting the vibrant city of Durban.Those seven words have not sat well with South Africans, who have accused the Presidency of trying to take credit for the Springboks' victory. headtopics.com

