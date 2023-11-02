Springboks trophy tour: Where you can see the Boks in Tshwane

The Springboks trophy tour will kick off in Tshwane on Thursday, 2 November and several streets will be affected. The parade will start at 09:30 at the Southern Sun Hotel on the corner of Steve Biko Road and Pretorius Street. The Springboks will parade through Hatfield, Sunnyside, and Church Square and end at Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD at around 11:30.

From the Southern Sun Hotel, the team will transfer onto the open bus, move along Steve Biko Road, and turn right into Stanza Bopape Street. They will proceed east using Stanza Bopape Street and pass the Union Buildings until they turn right into End Street in Hatfield.

From End Street, the Springboks will turn right to get to Pretorius Street and proceed west, then turn left into Gordon Road, right into Burnett Street, and left to Park Street. From Park Street, they will turn left into Kirkness Street, pass Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and turn right into Jorissen Street in Sunnyside.

From Jorissen Street, they will proceed along the A Re Yeng bus route at Kotze Street. They will then turn into Nana Sita Street and turn right into Paul Kruger Street. After that, they will pass by Church Square, turn right into Madiba Street, and continue until they reach Tshwane House on the corner of Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi Street.

TMPD spokesperson Issac Mahamba said most streets in the CBD, Arcadia, Hatfield and Sunnyside will be greatly impacted as the parade passes by, but the streets will be open for traffic immediately thereafter. The Springboks will start their Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in Pretoria on Thursday, 2 November from the Union Buildings. Photo: SA Rugby website“Tshwane Metro Police Department officers, SAPS and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to escort and monitor the parade.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Tshwane and Joburg roads affected by Springboks World Cup victory tourThe Springboks, fresh off their historic fourth Rugby World Cup win, begin a four-day victory tour in Johannesburg and Soweto

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Tshwane streets affected by Springboks parade on ThursdayMotorists have been urged to find alternative routes as some streets will be affected by the Springboks parade in Tshwane on Thursday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Springboks RWC trophy tour starts in Tshwane today - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The parade will start at the Southern Sun Hotel in Tshwane.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: Cape Town alert: Route details for Springboks trophy tourDetails of the route the Springboks will parade the Rugby World Cup trophy during their Cape Town leg have been revealed.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Captaincy or not, iconic Siya stays available for Boks: 'I want to play'Captaincy or not, iconic Siya stays available for Boks: 'I want to play'

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Cane 'pleasantly surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after red card against BoksCane 'pleasantly surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after red card against Boks

Source: News24 | Read more »