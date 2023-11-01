Springboks’ Trophy Tour routes confirmed

The Springboks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where they are due to start at 14:00 at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein before crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge and then heading to Soweto. The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Springboks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 15:45 – entry is free and tickets are available from, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall, where they are expected to appear atThe bus route will start shortly after 12:00 and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and from 14:30 they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 17:30.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Cape Town alert: Route details for Springboks trophy tourDetails of the route the Springboks will parade the Rugby World Cup trophy during their Cape Town leg have been revealed.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Springboks trophy tour: Where and when you can spot them in Cape TownThe Springboks are back in South Africa after their epic Rugby World Cup win. If you're in Cape Town, these are the key details for Friday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Springboks tour: Here’s where you can see trophy in Cape TownSpringboks will embark on a trophy tour in the Mother City. Here's where you can see the Webb Ellis Cup in Cape Town.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: SA Rugby: Why some places missed out on Springboks trophy tourSA Rugby have sought to explain the planning around the Springboks' trophy tour, and why some key areas have missed out.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: SA Rugby explains Springboks’ limited trophy parade tourFind out why the Springboks' four-day World Cup victory parade will only take place across four designated provinces.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Free State disappointed by Springboks Trophy Tour snub in BloemfonteinThe entire Free State has expressed disappointment upon hearing the news that Springboks would not be making a stop in Bloemfontein.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »