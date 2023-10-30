Springboks Trophy Tour: Coming to these four provinces

SA captain Siya Kolisi kisses The Webb Ellis Cup after the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night. Image: Twitter/@SpringboksSA captain Siya Kolisi kisses The Webb Ellis Cup after the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night. Image: Twitter/@Springboks

The Springbok rugby team, reigning world champions, is gearing up for an exhilarating four-day Trophy Tour, offering fans across South Africa a golden opportunity to celebrate their triumph.Provinces and dates for the Springboks Trophy Tour

The journey is nothing short of a rugby extravaganza. Starting in Pretoria, it will sweep through Johannesburg and Soweto, culminating at the iconic FNB Stadium on Thursday, 2 November.The following days will see the Springboks making stops in Cape Town on Friday, 3 November, and Durban on Saturday, 4 November. Finally, the tour will come to a glorious conclusion in the Eastern Cape, with East London as the destination on Sunday, 5 November. headtopics.com

“The choice of locations strategically focuses on major population centers and the Eastern Cape’s rich rugby heritage, ensuring that as many fans as possible can join in the festivities,” said Saru in a statement.

Notably, satellite tours to other regions like Bloemfontein and Nelson Mandela Bay are scheduled for 2024, as the ones planned after the 2019 victory had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This Trophy Tour’s route has been meticulously planned in collaboration with local authorities and the South African Police Service to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for fans, both young and old.It’s a momentous occasion that unites the nation in celebrating the Springboks historic achievement and reaffirms the enduring love for rugby in South Africa. headtopics.com

