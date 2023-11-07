Springboks Trophy Parade Raises Concerns of Division in Dressing Room

The Springboks trophy parade continued in South Africa, but some players were missing in certain parts. After a video of the parade went viral, fans expressed their belief that the team's dressing room was divided. Some fans questioned the presence of white players and emphasized the importance of Siya Kolisi's energy and leadership.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Springboks and studies: Matriculant brings books to Trophy TourOne dedicated Springboks fan brought her study material to the Trophy Tour so she could keep up AND meet her heroes.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: WATCH: Man tries to ‘steal’ Springboks Rugby World Cup trophyThousands of South Africans came together in different cities to celebrate the Springboks’ unprecedented fourth win

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Springboks’ fans slam MEC Siboniso Duma for ‘bullying’ Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during trophy tour [VIDEO]Springboks' fans, the DA and EFF have condemned MEC Siboniso Duma for 'bullying' Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during the trophy tour in Durban.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Trophy tour shows Springboks are a unifying forceThe Springboks' victory in the World Cup and their subsequent trophy tour shows just how unifying the national rugby team have become.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: Why 10 Springbok stars missed the Eastern Cape leg of the trophy paradeWhy 10 Springbok stars missed the Eastern Cape leg of the trophy parade

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Free the Bokke! Coconut Kelz does hilarious Springbok skit [watch]'Cheering in lowercase': The Springboks trophy parade left the boys looking visibly exhausted and Coconut Kelz couldn't help but laugh.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »