Springboks’ Trevor Nyakane brings the dance moves home [watch]

As soon as the Springboks arrived at the Supersport offices in Johannesburg, the fireworks and fanfare were in full swing. One by one, the players all took turns to walk out and face a jubilant crowd who were eager to cheer their champions on. When Nyakane stepped up, not only did the noise pick up, but so did the laughter as he showed his sense of humour with a teasing entrance.The heavy-hitting Prop then showed his fleet footedness as he broke out into dance with Mama Joy joining along.

Nyakane’s dance clearly tickled his South African fanbase as number of fans took to Twitter to comment about his hilarious moves. @Anelisa_N on TikTok wrote, “He’s such a vibe!” while another fan lamented “I’m going to miss him so much if he retires!”.At the age of 34-years-old, this victory might have been Nyakane’s final World Cup win. Even if it is the end of an era, he has made fans from across the country, and especially his hometown of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga very proud.

