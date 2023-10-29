Springboks TOP FIVE highest-paid players

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup with team-mates following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Picture date: Saturday October 28, 2023. Photo: David Davies / PASouth Africa’s Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup with team-mates following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Picture date: Saturday October 28, 2023.
South African rugby players are not only excelling on the field but also filling their bank accounts, especially after the Springboks’ recent Rugby World Cup victory. Here are the five highest-earning South African rugby stars in 2023, each with their own inspiring stories of achievement and determination.Siya Kolisi, the groundbreaking leader who steered the Springboks to 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup triumphs, stands at the pinnacle.
Upon his association with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports International, Kolisi made remarkable career advancements, including his recent move to Racing 92 in France.His net worth, an astounding R35 million, is significantly bolstered by an annual income of R15 million, sourced from endorsements and his role as the Springboks' captain.
Handre Pollard claims the title of the highest-paid South African rugby player, boasting an impressive annual salary of R23 million,according toDespite an earlier injury that kept him out of the RWC 2023 squad, his kicking skills brought him back into the game, further boosting his bank balance.In 2023, Cheslin Kolbe made a notable move to Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One, securing a lucrative R22 million annual salary.