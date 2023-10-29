Springboks to take World Cup trophy on nationwide parade: Details here

The world champion Springbok rugby team will embark on a four-day Trophy Tour to major regional population centres from Thursday, SA Rugby announced on Sunday.

The Springboks will attend the gala World Rugby Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night before leaving France for South Africa on Monday morning.SPRINGBOKS TROPHY PARADE INFO The Springboks arrive back in South Africa on Tuesday (10h55) at OR Tambo International Airport and will commence the tour 48 hours later.

The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto – concluding at FNB Stadium – on Thursday, 2 November, and take in Cape Town (Friday, 3 November) and Durban (Saturday, 4 November) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday, 5 November. headtopics.com

The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth. Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours following the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.ROUTES MAPS TO BE REVEALED LATER

The route for each of the Springboks’ tours have been prepared in consultation with the respective local authorities and the South African Police Service.and on all SA Rugby’s social media channels and by local authorities in due course. headtopics.com

