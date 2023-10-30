Springboks to return with the trophy but no major World Rugby Awards

This comes after Jacques Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok left the event empty-handed on Sunday evening in Paris, France.
The trio had received nominations for the Coach of the Year (Nienaber), Player of the Year (Etzebeth), and Breakthrough Player of the Year (Libbok) awards, only to sea their international counterparts walk away with the spoils.
Ardie Savea of New Zealand was named Player of the Year, Andy Farrell of Ireland was named Coach of the Year, and Mark Tele'a of the All Blacks was named Breakthrough Player of the Year. However, Etzebeth was acknowledged for his outstanding performances throughout the year when he was included in the World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year.
Although Nienaber and his team did not receive a World Rugby Award on Sunday, former Bok captain John Smit did receive a special honour: the International Rugby Players Special Merit Award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the sport.
The Springboks are set to return home, boarding a flight on Monday and landing at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa at 10:55am on Tuesday. They will then embark on a week-long celebratory parade showcasing the Webb Ellis trophy across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and the Eastern Cape.