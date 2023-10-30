Springboks to go on four-day trophy tour - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

The Springbok rugby team is expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow and will then be going on a four-day trophy tour to major population centres in South Africa.It will continue to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday, and conclude in East London on Sunday.

