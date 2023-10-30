Springboks snubbed at World Rugby awards

Springboks Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Damian Willemse, Franco Mostert and Jean Kleyn arrive at the World Rugby Awards gala.which took place in Paris on Sunday night.WORLD RUGBY SNUB SPRINGBOKS

Three members of the Springbok set-up, Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok and Jacques Nienaber, were in contention to win awards, but none of them did. Etzebeth was shortlisted in the World Rugby Player of the Year category, but lost out to All Blacks flank Ardie Savea, who scooped the biggest prize of the night.

Libbok was nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year, but that award went to South African-born All Blacks wing Mark Telea. And Nienaber was among the World Rugby Coach of the Year nominees, but he too was overlooked as the award went to Andy Farrell of Ireland. headtopics.com

Additionally, many of the Springboks’ history-making stars were overlooked for selection in Men’s Test Dream Team of the Year for 2023, with France and Ireland represented by five players despite falling out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, and the All Blacks taking four spots in the composite team.

South African-born Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe’s try against England in the Six Nations was named the Try of the Year.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Rugby World Cup final: Why Springboks rugby players are doing this for 'Die Stoepe'Rugby World Cup final: Why Springboks rugby players are doing this for 'Die Stoepe' Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: Springboks fans slam Prince KaybeeSpringboks fans are unhappy with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in France. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final preview: Springboks v All BlacksSpringboks v All Blacks: Who will win a record-breaking fourth Rugby World Cup title after the final whistle sounds on Saturday night? Read more ⮕

AKA’s old post resurfaces ahead of Springboks, All Blacks Rugby World Cup final'May your courageous spirit be with our boys today': AKA’s posts about the Springboks have instilled more hope in South Africans. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Springboks crowned Rugby World Cup champions after beating New Zealand 12The Springboks and All Blacks faced off against each other in the Rugby World Cup final for the Webb Ellis Cup and the historic title of most successful RWC team. Read more ⮕