Springboks' rich World Cup history with All Blacks

New Zealand and South Africa meet in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France, with the All Blacks holding a three-two head-to-head advantage in previous meetings at the sport's quadrennial showpiece event.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

Read more:

News24 »

BREAKING NEWS: Pollard in, Libbok out for Springboks in World Cup finalHandre Pollard has replaced Manie Libel at flyhalf for the Springboks World Cup final clash against the All Blacks. Check out all the other changes made by Jacques Nienaber. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final: Springboks 7-1 split for All Blacks showdownSpringboks coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a 7-1 split to face the All Blacks in the World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

A history of the Springboks v All Blacks at the Rugby World CupWhen one thinks of rugby rivalries, no contest springs to mind quicker than the one between the Springboks and All Blacks. Read more ⮕

From Nelson Mandela to Siya Kolisi: Springboks’ Rugby World Cup history with All BlacksNew Zealand and South Africa meet in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final with the All Blacks holding a three-two head-to-head advantage. Read more ⮕

Eskom confirms NO load shedding for Springboks v All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalEskom has confirmed that there will be NO load shedding in effect for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup 2023 final against New Zealand. Read more ⮕

Springboks veteran ruled out of Rugby World Cup finalTalk about being unlucky. This Springboks veteran has been ruled out of the final with a knee injury sustained just before the Rugby World Cup 2023 final. Read more ⮕