Springboks: PSDT did the work of THREE men in the final

New Zealand’s inside centre Jordie Barrett (L) is tackled by South Africa’s flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023.

Pieter-Steph du Toit produced an astonishing defensive display for the Springboks in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final. PSDT, what a player!Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit completed 28 tackles against the All Blacks on Saturday. To put that absurd number into some type of context, the previous record for tackles made by one player in a Rugby World Cup final was 18 by Richie McCaw all the way back in 2011. To eclipse that mark by 10 is a monumental effort.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Pieter-Steph finds 2019 beast mode as Springboks reach new heightsSimnikiwe Xabanisa | Pieter-Steph finds 2019 beast mode as Springboks reach new heights Read more ⮕

'It's been three weeks of hell' - Springboks fans breathe a sigh of reliefWATCH | 'It's been three weeks of hell' - Springboks fans breathe a sigh of relief Read more ⮕

Siya Kolisi has THREE options to consider after Springboks triumphTwo-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will consider three options before deciding his international future. Read more ⮕

Rob Houwing’s World Cup final Bok ratings: Thank you, superhuman Pieter-Steph!Rob Houwing’s World Cup final Bok ratings: Thank you, superhuman Pieter-Steph! Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: Pieter-Steph a Bok colossus, goal-kicking wins trophies5 talking points | Rugby World Cup final: Pieter-Steph a Bok colossus, goal-kicking wins trophies Read more ⮕

Watch: Eben Etzebeth dance with fans ahead of Springboks finalSpringboks locks Eben Etzebeth and RG Synman sang and danced with fans ahead of the Springboks clash with the All Blacks. Read more ⮕